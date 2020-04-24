There are a large number of anticoagulant rat poisons. These poisons inhibit the body’s ability to produce vitamin K. Without vitamin K, clotting proteins are not produced and bleeding internally occurs.
A rat poison is also called a rodenticide. Pets may directly ingest rodent bait, food contaminated with the poison or even rodents that have died from poison. Most of these poisons are bright blue-green pellets, and dogs and cats often confuse them for tasty kibble.
Signs can take several days to develop, because vitamin K stores must first be depleted. Signs are related to anemia or bleeding tendencies. Dogs and cats can bleed from any body orifice. Sometimes bleeding only occurs internally. In those cases, weakness and depression may be the only signs noted. Pale gums, bruising, nosebleeds, difficulty breathing, or blood in the urine, feces and eyes may occur. Bleeding may be sudden and life-threatening.
If ingestion of the rodenticide is seen by the owner, the diagnosis is straightforward. It is important for you to inform your veterinarian which product was ingested. If ingestion or exposure was not witnessed, other causes of bleeding must be ruled out through a series of laboratory tests. There is a test to detect abnormally high levels of inactive vitamin K-dependent proteins. This is called a PIVKA test.
If ingestion has just occurred, vomiting may be induced to minimize absorption of the rodenticide. Treatment involves providing adequate vitamin K so blood clotting remains normal. It is important to contact your veterinarian immediately if you suspect possible ingestion of rat poison, even if your pet seems fine, so blood clotting can be assessed and preventive treatment can be started right away.
Prognosis is excellent if treatment is started in a timely manner and carried out for an appropriate duration with adequate patient monitoring. In cases of severe anemia and bleeding, aggressive hospitalization and transfusions are needed, and prognosis is more guarded.
These rat poisons are used year-round, but in the spring when snow is melting, they can be especially prevalent. Please check around your home to make sure these poisons are not available to your pets.
Dr. Karsten Fostvedt is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
