Pannus is a rare disease that affects the eye. It is caused by an infiltration of the corneas and/or third eyelids with certain cells, blood vessels and brown pigment. It is also called chronic superficial keratitis. The German Shepherd dog is predisposed to the condition. It may occur sporadically in other breeds, such as the greyhound, Rottweiler, golden retriever, Belgian tervuren, border collie and others.
The disease is caused by an auto-immune reaction. It most commonly affects middle aged (4-7 year old) dogs. In German Shepherds, the younger the dog is at diagnosis, the more severe and unresponsive the condition tends to be. Pannus tends to be milder and more responsive to treatment if the age of onset is after 5 or 6 years and if the affected patient lives at a low altitude. Pannus is worsened by ultraviolet radiation and pollution. Clinical signs are most severe in dogs residing in high altitudes or in environments with high levels of pollution.
Both eyes are typically affected. A red-gray film starts at the 4 and 8 o’clock positions and spreads across the cornea to meet in the middle. If untreated, the entire cornea may become covered, with loss of vision. With time, brown (melanin) pigment invades the cornea and may persist despite treatment. With the third eyelid form of the disease, also known as plasmoma, the leading edge and front surface of the third eyelids become thickened, red, depigmented and irregular. Plasmoma may occur alone or in conjunction with the cornea disease.
Diagnosis is typically made by an ophthalmic exam performed by a veterinarian. Treatment often includes topical steroids applied to the affected eyes and a systemic immune mediator, cyclosporine. Doggles can also be used to limit the amount of ultraviolet radiation. The goal is to halt the progression of the disease and achieve remission. Flare ups are common and can occur at various seasons/times of the year. Periodic eye exams (three to four times per year) are needed to monitor for progression of disease.
Prognosis is good for controlling the disease but poor for curing the disease. Treatment is usually needed lifelong.
Dr. Allani Delis is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
