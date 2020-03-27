Allergic bronchitis in dogs
Allergic bronchitis is inflammation of the lower respiratory tract (bronchi) that results from exposure to some type of allergen that is inhaled or carried in the blood. The inflammation may also affect the trachea, or windpipe. Immunological stimulation occurs, often from common environmental allergens such as dust and molds, cigarette smoke, aerosol sprays, dust mites or other parasites and fungal infections that can cause a hypersensitivity reaction in the airways.
Allergic bronchitis most often affects young to middle-age dogs. It may be more common in obese dogs as well. Cough is a consistent sign. The cough is usually dry and nonproductive. It may be aggravated by exposure to cold temperatures, exercise or pressure placed on the trachea or chest. Sometimes respiratory distress occurs, with wheezing and an increase effort on expiration.
Routine laboratory tests, heartworm tests and stool exams as well as chest X-rays are often recommended to investigate potential causes of a cough. Analysis of secretions taken from the trachea and bronchus during a tracheal wash may reveal a type of white blood cell, the eosinophil. Eosinophils are commonly present with allergic and parasitic diseases and occasionally are seen with fungal infections. The secretions may also be cultured for bacteria. Bronchoscopy, which involves the passage of a fiberoptic scope into the airway, may help eliminate parasites, foreign bodies and tumors as potential causes of the cough. If allergic disease is suspected or confirmed, it is important to search for potential allergens in the household. There are skin tests and blood tests to check for various allergens. A blood test for fungal infections may also be considered.
Antibiotics are administered if a secondary bacterial infection is present. If a fungal disease is present, antifungal drugs are indicated. Corticosteroids are usually administered at high doses for 14 days, then slowly tapered. Bronchodilator drugs may be recommended if increased expiratory effort and wheezing are present. Humidification of the environment may help to decrease inflammation and improve clearance of secretions. Weight reduction is beneficial in some dogs.
Initially, close monitoring is needed to evaluate response to treatment and make alterations in medications to ensure that the signs are controlled. The goal of therapy is to aggressively treat the airway inflammation so that a chronic bronchitis does not develop. Notify your veterinarian if any signs recur, because acute relapses may develop that require adjustment of the medication.
Dr. Karsten Fostvedt is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
