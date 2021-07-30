Parvo is a very contagious virus and primarily a gastrointestinal disease. The disease can be prevented by vaccination. Parvovirus is highly concentrated in the stool of infected animals. It persists in the environment for long periods of time and can be passed if an animal sniffs the stool of a contagious animal.
The primary signs are gastrointestinal in nature and include diminished appetite, vomiting, lethargy and diarrhea. Vomiting is often severe, and diarrhea may be profusely bloody. Fever may be present, and the animal can become severely dehydrated very quickly. Affected dogs are often very weak, and shock may develop in some dogs from the dramatic loss of bodily fluids. Rarely, the heart is affected, which can cause sudden death.
Specific tests for parvovirus are done on stool samples. Done in the veterinary clinic, these tests are rapid and very reliable. Other blood tests are needed to determine dehydration, white blood cell count, red blood cell count, and other bodily functions. X-rays of the abdomen help us determine whether or not there are other causes of vomiting and diarrhea.
Dogs with parvovirus need to be isolated from other animals because of the highly contagious nature of the virus. Hospitalized animals are commonly quarantined in an isolation ward. Treatment of parvovirus is largely supportive, with intravenous fluids, anti-vomiting medications and pain medications. If anemia is severe, blood transfusions may be administered. Antibiotics may be given for secondary bacterial infections. Severely ill dogs may develop sepsis, a widespread bacterial infection that occurs when bacteria that are normally confined to the GI tract are released into the blood stream as a result of severe damage to the intestines by the parvovirus. When sepsis occurs, it can adversely affect many other organs and usually requires intensive therapy.
Dogs that recover from parvovirus disease usually have long-lasting protection from reinfections. However, regular vaccinations are recommended to maintain good immunity. Dogs that survive the first two to four days of treatment are most likely to recover fully. Prognosis is guarded for dogs with prolonged illness. Prognosis is poor for dogs with sepsis.
Dr. Karsten Fostvedt is a veterinarian for St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
