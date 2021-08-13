Crypt is a Latin word for hidden. Orchid is the Latin word for testicle. Cryptorchidism is a failure of one or both testes to descend into the scrotum. Descent usually occurs within six to eight weeks after birth but may take as long as six months. The undescended testicle may be located within the inguinal canal or in the abdominal cavity. Cryptorchidism usually involves only one testicle and is more likely to affect the right side. A testicle that is not in the proper location is termed an ectopic testis. This is a congenital anomaly that has a reported incidence of approximately 5% in dogs and 2% in cats. The anomaly is thought to be a trait that can be inherited. Small breed dogs are more likely to have this problem.
There are usually no signs directly related to the retained testicle. Retained testicles are prone to tumor formation due to the increased temperature inside the abdomen compared to the temperature in the scrotal sac. Dogs with the retained testicle are 14 times more likely to develop a testicular tumor. Some tumors produce clinical signs associated with the production of estrogen. Dogs may take on female characteristics such as large nipples, attracting other male dogs sexually, and sometimes hair loss. The excess estrogen may also cause anemia, bleeding problems, and prostatic disease. Testes that are not in the normal location can also twist around the spermatic cord. This is called a testicular torsion. Dogs with this condition often present with acute abdominal pain, vomiting, fever, and lethargy.
Diagnosis of cryptorchidism is made by the failure to palpate the testes in the scrotal sac. If the testes are in the abdominal cavity, they are usually smaller than normal and can make palpation impossible. Even with abdominal ultrasound, the cryptorchid can often be difficult to find.
A retained testicle should always be removed as it has potential for developing a tumor. If one testicle has not descended into the scrotal sac, we usually recommend removing both testicles because of the likelihood this anomaly will be passed on to future generations. Removal of the cryptorchid usually requires abdominal exploratory surgery. Some surgeons can do this surgery laparoscopically. Dogs with a testicular torsion require stabilization prior to surgery, which is considered an emergency procedure.
Most animals undergoing cryptorchid surgery do well postoperatively. However, if the surgery is done for a tumor or a testicular torsion, the convalescent period is longer and can demand more intense monitoring. Prognosis is good if the testicle is removed before any problems develop.
Dr. Karsten Fostvedt is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
