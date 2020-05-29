Casts are external devices used to treat bone fractures or temporarily immobilize a joint. Casts are used for only certain types of fractures, typically those that are simple, closed [no exposure of the bone through the skin surface] and located below the elbow or stifle [knee]. Casts are commonly made of fiberglass resin.
Splints are most often used as temporary devices to immobilize a broken bone or joint before surgery. If support for the leg after a surgical procedure is required, a padded splint may be applied. Splints are usually a combination of soft bandage materials and a strip of rigid metal or fiberglass.
Support bandages can also help reduce the pain and swelling associated with bone fractures or surgery. A type of support bandage called a Robert Jones bandage does not have a rigid splint but relies on a large amount of cotton padding to stabilize the leg. The Robert Jones bandage is commonly used if the injured area is below the elbow or knee. If the area is above those joints, a splint called a spica splint is usually applied.
Casts are applied while the animal is anesthetized. Casts encircle the limb and extend from the toes to just above the elbow or knee, regardless of where the break is located. Splints are often applied following surgery, while the animal is anesthetized. After trauma, they may be applied while the animal is awake.
Because other injuries might have occurred during the trauma that created the broken bone, extensive evaluation of the animal is often done prior to anesthesia. As part of the pre-anesthetic evaluation, laboratory tests, X-rays of the chest and an EKG are often performed. X-rays of the affected limb are also taken. No special, local preparation for a cast or splint is required except for the occasional need to shave very long hair from the leg before applying a cast.
Complications are common after cast and splint application. These include toe swelling and slipping of the cast or splint, which often lead to pressure sores. Sometimes in a young animal, even with proper care, rapid growth requires application of a new cast periodically.
Casts require diligence and daily observation to avoid problems. The toes must be inspected at least daily to quickly identify toe swelling, odor, discharge or slipping of the cast. If any of those signs occur, if apparent irritation is seen such as the animal chewing or licking at the cast or if the cast gets wet, then the cast should be immediately examined by a veterinarian. Severe skin ulceration or other problems can occur if veterinary care is delayed.
The end of the cast or splint must be covered with a plastic bag when the animal goes outside to keep the cast or splint from getting wet. Casts and splints cannot be fully dried and must be changed if they get wet.
Dr. Karsten Fostvedt is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In