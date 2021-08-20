Wildfire season is upon us and our pets. As the air quality index in the Wood River Valley increases to the unhealthy or very unhealthy category, we may notice changes in our furry companions. Smoke inhalation most commonly occurs in dogs with exposure to smoke or fire. Some of the changes we may see in response to dangerous amounts of smoke are coughing, gagging, agitation, protrusion of the third eyelid, squinting of the eyes and discharge from the eyes.
Irritants found in smoke vapors cause chemical burns of the respiratory tract. Irritant gases also inactivate surfactant in the lungs. Surfactant is a mixture of fat and proteins made in the lungs. Surfactant coats the alveoli (the air sacs in the lungs where oxygen enters the body). This prevents the alveoli from sticking together when your animal exhales (breathes out).
After a pet has been exposed to dangerous amounts of wildfire smoke, the veterinarian may recommend a pulse oximetry, ophthalmic evaluation, chest x-rays, and blood tests. Oxygen therapy is the main treatment for smoke inhalation. Oxygen can be delivered via a face mask, nasal cannula, or intubation with mechanical ventilation. Intravenous fluids may also be introduced to rehydrate and maintain adequate tissue perfusion and to avoid drying and thickening of the airway secretion. Eye medications may be needed to decrease inflammation of the eyes.
The prognosis for most animals is good, especially with early oxygen therapy. Respiratory signs may not develop for several hours to days after smoke inhalation. Close monitoring for 24-48 hours is highly recommended if you think your pet has been exposed to dangerous amounts of smoke.
Dr. Allani Delis, DVM, is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
