Rhinitis is inflammation of the nasal cavity, and sinusitis is inflammation of the sinuses. The inflammation can affect just one area or both, and can be either acute or chronic.
Bacterial infection of the nose or sinuses seldom occurs as a primary disease. It is usually associated with viral, fungal, parasitic or foreign-body disease. Foreign objects and fungal disease are the most common. Allergic conditions can predispose dogs to chronic inflammation of the nasal cavity or sinuses. Tooth root abscesses may extend into the nasal cavity. Tumors involving the nasal cavity or sinuses can commonly occur in older dogs. Sometimes a source of the inflammation is never identified.
Sneezing and nasal discharge are common clinical signs. Acute onset of episodes of violent sneezing is often associated with inhalation of a foreign object. Chronic periodic sneezing is associated with most other nasal diseases. Yellow-green discharges are common with viral, bacterial or fungal infections. A bloody discharge is more likely with trauma, foreign bodies or tumors. Open-mouth breathing may occur if one or both of the nasal cavities are obstructed.
A thorough examination of the head and mouth is always done to identify any abnormalities in the bones, teeth and nearby structures. Routine laboratory tests and special fungal tests may be recommended. Blood clotting tests may be done if the discharge is bloody. X-rays are often helpful in detecting abnormalities within the nasal cavity or frontal sinuses, such as increased fluid density or destruction of the overlying bones or bony tissue. Advanced imaging with an MRI is generally considered superior to X-rays for defining the extent of involvement. Often a biopsy is necessary to obtain an exact diagnosis. Examination of the nose using a fiber-optic viewing scope allows the veterinarian to directly examine the nasal cavity and obtain biopsy samples. Cultures are often submitted for bacterial and fungal testing.
Treatment of rhinitis or sinusitis depends on the underlying cause. Appropriate antibiotics may be prescribed. Fungal infections are treated with anti-fungal drugs. Any infected teeth are extracted. Tumors may require surgery, alone or in combination with radiation. Foreign bodies can often be successfully removed using rhinoscopy. Allergic rhinitis usually requires anti-allergy drugs.
Many infections resolve within two weeks, some cases of rhinitis can resolve quickly, but others do not respond to treatment well and become chronic. Prolonged treatment of four months may be necessary if the cause is a fungal infection. Tumors of the nasal cavity are often very aggressive and can metastasize quickly.
Dr. Karsten Fostvedt is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In