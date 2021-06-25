Heat stroke can occur when body temperatures rise to 104 to 106 degrees Fahrenheit. Heat stroke usually involves exposure to high environmental temperatures and can be precipitated by various medical conditions. We will be experiencing high environmental temperatures in the Wood River valley in the next two months. Exertional heatstroke occurs when internal heat generated by strenuous exercise is not adequately dissipated and body temperature rises to dangerous levels. Causes generally fall into two categories: those that decrease the ability to dissipate heat and those that increase heat production. External factors that decrease heat dissipation include confinement in a poorly ventilated space, sudden exposure to high environmental temperatures, increase in humidity and limited access to water. Internal factors include obesity, heart and brain diseases, upper airway diseases and a thick hair coat or jackets. External factors that increase generation of heat include certain medications and the ingestion of macadamia nuts or hops. Internal factors include prolonged muscle spasms or seizures, certain hormonal problems, exercise and fever.
Panting and elevated temperatures are the most common signs of heat stroke. The animal may be dull, weak and wobbly, collapsed, convulsing or in a coma. Respiratory and heart rates are usually high, and breathing may be very noisy. Vomiting and diarrhea may occur. Bleeding tendencies may be noted on the gums or skin and blood in the feces, urine or vomit may also occur. Often kidney failure, liver failure, infection, widespread bleeding, or sudden death from heart arrhythmias can occur three to four days later.
Diagnosis is based on finding an extremely high body temperature, a history of exposure to heat and compatible clinical signs. Laboratory tests and chest X-rays are often recommended to assess the effect of the hyperthermia on various body organs and to search for contributing causes. Common laboratory changes caused by hyperthermia include dehydration, prolonged blood clotting, abnormal kidney and liver tests, low blood sugar, and electrolyte abnormalities.
Heat stroke is an emergency! The goals of therapy are to lower body temperature, treat shock, and correct precipitating or contributing factors. As soon as you realize your pet has heat prostration, remove it from the source of heat and wet it with cool tapwater. With the animal wrapped in a cool wet towel, transport it to the veterinary hospital immediately. At the veterinary clinic, the animal will be submerged in a lukewarm water bath; at times, the vet will apply alcohol to the foot pads or ice to the groin. Cooling methods should not be extreme, because the body temperature could fall too low.
Most animals with heat prostration require intensive monitoring throughout the initial therapy and for a few days after the emergency has resolved. Prognosis depends on the severity and duration of hyperthermia and the presence of secondary organ failure. Survival is poor for comatose animals and for those with kidney or liver failure or unresponsive bleeding. Animals that survive heat stroke are prone to her recurrence if exposed to a similar situation in the future, so preventative measures are important.
Dr. Karsten Fostvedt is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
