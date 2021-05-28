Castration is performed in dogs to reduce overpopulation and unwanted dogs. It is also used to decrease male aggressiveness and roaming behavior. It also decreases the incidence of undesirable urination behaviors. It reduces diseases of the prostate and helps prevent, eliminate or remove tumors involving the testes or scrotum. Occasionally, hernias involving the scrotum are repaired after castration.
Castration, or orchiectomy, is surgical removal of the testicles. For dogs with both testicles in the scrotum, a single incision is made in the skin just in front of the scrotum. If one or both testicles are located in the abdomen, they are referred to as a retained testicle or cryptorchidism. In these instances, abdominal exploratory surgery is necessary to find the undescended testicle. Most castration incisions are closed with buried sutures to decrease the tendency for licking. The sutures do not have to be removed. Scrotal ablation or removal of the entire scrotum is necessary in cases of cancer, trauma or infection, or if the scrotum is extremely pendulous.
Your veterinarian will instruct you to withhold food for a certain period of time prior to surgery. Most dogs undergoing elective castration are healthy and require minimal laboratory testing. If castration is done as part of therapy for another disease, more involved diagnostic tests may be done prior to castration.
Most dogs do well after surgery, with no or minimal complications. Excessive licking requires some type of restraint device, such as an Elizabethan collar to prevent trauma to the incision. A small amount of bloody fluid may collect within the remaining scrotal sac and usually disappears within two weeks. Not all dogs castrated for roaming or behavioral problems show significant improvement after the procedure.
It is very important that the dog is kept quiet for 10-14 days after surgery. This is especially true if an abdominal surgery was done. The dog should be kept inside in a clean and dry environment until the incisions have healed. Any concerns before or after surgery should be addressed with your veterinarian.
Dr. Karsten Fostvedt is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
