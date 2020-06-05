Hepatitis is inflammation of the liver, a very large organ found in the front part of the abdomen. Hepatitis comes in two forms, acute and chronic. Inflammation leads to a loss of function and, over time, loss of liver tissue from necrosis (death of liver cells) and fibrosis/cirrhosis, which is scarring and shrinkage of the liver. Several potential causes of chronic hepatitis exist in the dog, but often no specific cause is found. This disease is most common in middle-age to older dogs.
Some of the causes of chronic hepatitis in dogs is the canine adenovirus, some bacterial diseases such as leptospirosis and long-term treatment with certain drugs such as anticonvulsants or antifungal medications. Some forms of chronic hepatitis are immune-mediated; that is, the dog’s immune system attacks liver tissue for reasons that are unclear. In some cases, there is a fatty infiltration of the liver that prevents the liver from doing its job—taking care of many of the toxins that are produced by the body and producing various proteins and carbohydrates used in metabolism. There are rare instances when cancer cells are produced by the liver or are metastasized to the liver from other organs. These cancer cells also show signs of chronic hepatitis.
The main clinical signs of chronic hepatitis are lethargy, loss of appetite, weight loss and vomiting. With marked reduction in liver function, jaundice, which is yellowing of the skin, gums, and whites of the eyes, can occur. Fluid in the abdomen, which is called ascites, can also occur. Many of the clinical signs are vague, and the disease may not be suspected until routine blood tests are done. The only definitive test is a biopsy. Results of biopsies can also be extremely valuable in guiding the type of therapy used.
Treatment of chronic hepatitis is based on these biopsies. It is common for anti-inflammatory steroid drugs to be used. There are large numbers of nutraceutical and vitamin supplements that are available for dogs with liver disease. Dogs with very severe hepatitis may be started on a low-protein diet; however, in most cases it is more important that the dog eat sufficient calories in protein to maintain weight and to help regenerate liver tissue.
Canine chronic hepatitis is typically irreversible and worsens over time. Some dogs with this condition eventually die or are euthanized because of loss of liver function, complications arising during treatment or severe behavioral changes such as seizures. Some dogs live out their lives and have no other unrelated conditions, particularly if the rate of deterioration of chronic hepatitis can be slowed with drug therapy. The development of fluid in the abdomen is a poor prognostic sign; these dogs usually die within one year of diagnosis.
Karsten Fostvedt is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
