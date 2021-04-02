Atrial fibrillation occurs in both people and dogs. Atrial fibrillation is an abnormal heart rhythm caused by rapid, irregular contractions of the upper chambers of the heart, which are called the atria. Because the heart is beating faster and more irregularly than normal, it does not fill or pump blood properly. Failure to pump blood normally can result in fluid accumulation in the lungs, chest, or abdomen and can lead to weakness and heart failure. The most common cause of atrial fibrillation is advanced heart disease, with enlargement of one or both atria. Advanced heart disease in dogs may include degeneration and leakage of heart valves, diseases of the heart muscle called cardiomyopathy, and certain congenital heart deformities.
Atrial fibrillation can occur spontaneously for unknown reasons in giant breed dogs such as the Great Dane and Irish Wolfhound. Occasionally, the administration of narcotics can cause atrial fibrillation in large dogs.
Clinical signs of atrial fibrillation include weakness and inability to exercise. Fainting episodes may occur, especially with exertion. An EKG is needed to confirm the presence of atrial fibrillation. Additional tests, such as chest x-rays and a heart ultrasound are then done to search for the underlying cause.
Treatment is initially directed at any underlying heart disease or heart failure and may include drugs to increase contractility and decrease fluid retention. In humans and in giant breeds of dogs, a procedure called electrical cardioversion may be performed with the dog underneath anesthesia to try and convert the atrial fibrillation back to a normal rhythm. Once medications are started, EKGs are periodically repeated to monitor heart rate and make adjustments in medications.
Dogs with advanced heart disease and atrial fibrillation may live three months to a year, depending on the type and severity of their heart disease. Giant breed dogs with idiopathic atrial fibrillation can live for years; however, their atrial fibrillation can progress to serious heart disease such as dilated cardiomyopathy.
Dr. Karsten Fostvedt is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
