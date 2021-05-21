Elective sterilization of female dogs is done primarily to prevent estrus, or heat. This goal is accomplished by removing the ovaries and the uterus of the dog. Sterilization also prevents or dramatically reduces the incidence of breast tumors. This procedure is called an ovariohysterectomy, or OHE. Ovariohysterectomy is the treatment of choice for uterine diseases such as infections, cystic changes, and hormonal diseases such as diabetes. Pregnancy termination is another indication for sterilization. Ovariohysterectomy is the removal of both the uterus and ovaries and is commonly referred to as a spay operation.
An appropriate preoperative evaluation that includes a physical exam and blood tests is usually recommended. Comprehensive laboratory tests are advisable in older dogs to detect any problems that may present a risk for anesthesia and surgery. The conventional manner of performing a sterilization procedure requires an incision into the abdomen that is long enough to allow the reproductive organs to be found and removed.
Most dogs do well after surgery, with no or minimal complications. Minor complications include licking at the incision, which can cause the incision to open up if the licking is persistent. Hemorrhage after surgery is more common in large, obese dogs, and in dogs that are in heat.
All dogs should be kept quiet for 10-14 days according to your veterinarian’s instructions. Limiting activity such as running, stair climbing or jumping helps minimize the chance of breakdown of the abdominal incision. If possible, the dog should be kept inside in a clean, dry environment until the incision is healed.
Notify your veterinarian if any bleeding or persistent oozing occurs at the incision, or if the dog continues to lick or traumatize the incision, or if any swelling develops under the incision, or if the incision starts to open.
Dr. Karsten Fostvedt is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
