The Achilles tendon is also known as the calcaneal tendon. It is formed by the termination of several muscles and attaches to the calcaneus, which is what the heel is called in Latin. The calcaneal tendon is critical for normal walking. The cause of an Achilles tendon rupture is usually a traumatic event, such as a fall from a height, or laceration of the tendon. Chronic degeneration of the tendon may occur in sporting dogs.
Rupture of the tendon causes the hock (ankle) to drop toward or almost touch the ground. The ankle may be swollen. When trauma is the cause, usually only one leg is involved. In the more chronic forms of tendon degeneration, both rear legs may be affected. The diagnosis can often be made on the basis of physical exam of the rear legs of the dog. Swelling of the Achilles tendon is commonly present. A total rupture of the Achilles tendon can easily be visualized and palpated. X-rays may reveal a fracture of the calcaneus bone where the tendon attaches. Ultrasound examination may be recommended to show where the rupture occurred.
If the injury is recent, reattachment of the tendon to the calcaneus bone or suturing of the torn ends of the Achilles tendon is the preferred treatment. Following repair of the tendon, the ankle must be prevented from moving by application of a cast or an external fixation device. Usually the ankle is immobilized for 6-8 weeks or longer, because tendons have a poor blood supply and heal very slowly. If the injury is chronic and less likely to be successfully repaired, then fusion of the ankle is an acceptable alternative treatment.
If the tendon is surgically repaired, the cast or external skeletal fixation device requires special care for as long as it is in place. If the injury is recent and properly repaired, prognosis is good for return to normal activity but may be somewhat guarded for return to full athletic function. As a tendon injury becomes more chronic, the chance of successful repair is less likely. Although fusion of the ankle joint and loss of normal motion of the ankle is extreme, it is often a better solution than attempting to repair a chronically damaged tendon. Dogs, like people, are prone to Achilles tendon injuries.
Dr. Karsten Fostvedt is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
