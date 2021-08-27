Upper respiratory infections in cats are seen commonly, especially when cats live in groups. Getting infected with a respiratory infection is easy; a healthy cat that socializes with an infected cat or shares the same human caretaker, toys or food bowls can get sick. There is a high chance that any cat or kitten is already infected at the time of adoption regardless of whether the cat is showing any symptoms. Kittens are predisposed due to their immature immune systems and usually show the most severe signs of infection. Persian cats are also predisposed due to their inherent facial flattening.
Typically, infected cats or kittens come from the shelter, are outdoor cats, or are housed in close contact with many other feline friends. The most common viruses that cause infection are herpesvirus and calicivirus, together accounting for about 90% of infections. The most common clinical signs are sneezing, nasal discharge, runny eyes, cough, mouth ulcers, fever, and a raspy meow.
Most feline colds run a course of 7 to 10 days, but it is important to realize that these infections are permanent and that herpesvirus infections are recurring (a property of all types of herpes infections). Herpes infections are usually apparent after a stressful event (surgery, boarding, or introduction of a new pet). Cats infected with calicivirus may shed virus continuously, not just in times of stress, and may do so for life, although about 50% of infected cats seem to stop shedding virus at some point.
Treatment for upper respiratory infections usually involve antibiotics, fluids, and eye medications. Vaccinations are unlikely to be completely preventative for the upper respiratory viruses and is instead meant to minimize the severity of symptoms. If your cat is experiencing an upper respiratory infection with a loss of appetite, congestion with open mouth breathing, or high fever, please see a veterinarian as these are indicative of medical attention.
Dr. Allani Delis, DVM, is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
