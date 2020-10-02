A flail chest arises because of trauma and occurs when several contiguous ribs are broken in such a way that a segment of the chest wall moves in and out independent of the movement of the remaining normal rib cage. The fractured segment of ribs move paradoxically, meaning that it moves inward on inspiration and outward on expiration, which is opposite to normal chest cage movement. For this paradoxical movement to occur, a certain amount of damage to soft tissues, muscles and tendons must also be present. The degree of trauma responsible for multiple rib fractures usually results in damage to the underlying lung tissue.
Because of damage to the lungs, difficulty breathing, panting, poor oxygenation and open mouth breathing may occur. Paradoxical movement of a segment of the thorax is always seen. Pain is always present over the traumatized area, and the animal is often reluctant to move. Other clinical signs of trauma may also be present.
A preliminary diagnosis may be made based on a history of trauma and the typical clinical findings. Abnormal lung sounds are often heard through a stethoscope. Chest x-rays confirm multiple rib fractures and other lung or chest cavity abnormalities.
The first objective of emergency care is to ensure adequate intake of oxygen and to treat the animal for shock, often with intravenous fluid therapy and oxygen supplementation. Pain management is very important and is usually accomplished by administration of narcotics and a local anesthetic nerve block during the first several days after injury. At times, in severe cases, a soft padded bandage is applied around the chest and the animal may be placed with the affected side down to prevent excessive movement of the flailed segment. Rarely, the ribs are stabilized with an open surgical approach, using orthopedic fixation devices. In animals with severe crushing injuries, the entire fractured segment may be removed and the chest wall reconstructed with a synthetic mesh.
Continuous, close monitoring of cardiovascular and respiratory functions, particularly blood oxygen levels, is needed until the animal is stable. Chest x-rays are usually repeated every few days to evaluate any accompanying lung problems, and to ascertain the progress is being made.
Prognosis for recovery from the trauma that produced a flail chest is primarily based on the severity of underlying lung damage and how well it responds to therapy. If lung damage is not too severe, recovery can be expected in 10-14 days. Movement of the flail segment usually decreases within that same time period.
Dr. Karsten Fostvedt is a veterinarian at St. Fran-cis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
