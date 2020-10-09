Dialysis is a method of treating kidney disease. It is most used to treat reversible causes of acute kidney failure. Causes of acute kidney failure include infections, poisonings, and situations that cause poor blood flow to the kidneys. Kidney stones can cause the blockage of urine flow and are a quite common cause of kidney failure and cats, and some sort of dialysis may be needed to stabilize the cat in preparation for surgery to remove the blockage.
Peritoneal dialysis involves placing a catheter directly into the abdominal cavity. Fluid is delivered into the abdomen through the catheter. The fluid was then drained and discarded. This process is repeated multiple times to remove toxins from the abdominal cavity. Hemodialysis involves placing a double sided catheter in the large vein of the neck. This catheter allows blood to be withdrawn from one side and sent through the dialysis machine that clears out the toxins. The blood is returned to the body through the other side of the catheter. Hemodialysis is available at a limited number of veterinary hospitals.
Peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis are intensive treatments. It is important to have realistic expectations so that appropriate decisions can be made by the families of the pet, as many pets will not respond to dialysis and proceed into permanent kidney failure. These pets must be euthanized. Before dialysis is instituted, blood tests, urine tests, abdominal X-rays, and an abdominal ultrasound are performed to help determine the cause of the kidney failure. In most cases, acute diseases can be differentiated from chronic disease.
In our pets, dialysis is only performed on acute kidney disease, as kidney transplants are extremely expensive and need kidney donors. Dialysis in pets is only done in the veterinary hospital. This is continued until kidney values are normal and remain normal. When this occurs, kidney function has recovered.
Both peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis are reserved for patients with severe kidney failure that has not responded to other forms of medical therapy. Therefore only the sickest animal’s received dialysis. Survival rates are approximately 50 percent. Of the animals that survive, about half recover full kidney function, and about half have some degree of permanent kidney damage that can be managed with special diets and medication.
Dr. Karsten Fostvedt is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
