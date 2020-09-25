Pets can become blind from various causes. Owners usually notice that their pet is disoriented, bumping into objects and struggling to find food and toys. When the eye is working normally, it acts like a camera that takes pictures and sends them to the brain. The eye is covered by a windshield (the cornea) which helps focus the light onto the retina. It then passes through a central black hole (the pupil). The colored part of the eye (the iris), surrounds the pupil and regulates how much light passes through it. Behind the iris and pupil is the lens, a gelatinous like disc that also focuses light onto the retina. The retina converts the light into nerve impulses that the brain receives through the optic nerve. The brain then turns the impulses into an image. Abnormalities in these structures of the eye may lead to blindness.
Common causes of blindness include uveitis, cataracts, glaucoma, retinal detachment, progressive retinal atrophy, and sudden acquired retinal degeneration syndrome.
Uveitis is a painful condition that is usually caused by infections or trauma. Cataracts is a cloudiness of the lens. It is caused by genetics, diabetes, trauma, toxins, poor nutrition, and age. Glaucoma is increased pressure in the eye and classified as either primary or secondary. Primary glaucoma is caused by genetics while secondary glaucoma is caused by tumors, uveitis, and displaced lens. Retinal detachment occurs when layers of the retina separate or detach from one another. This is caused by genetics, trauma, tumors, infections, immune-mediated disorders, and high blood pressure. Progressive retinal atrophy is an inherited disease where the retina degenerates over time. This is also called “night blindness” because pets are initially blind in low-light conditions, but will become blind in all conditions eventually. Sudden acquired retinal degeneration syndrome (SARDS) is a syndrome in which the retina rapidly and irreversibly deteriorates leading to blindness usually in days. Cause of SARDS is unknown.
If you notice any signs of blindness or changes in your pet’s eyes, take your pet to the veterinarian. Oftentimes, older dogs and cats develop an age-related cloudiness in their eyes that is usually harmless to their vision. However, it can resemble a cataract, so it is still worth getting checked by a veterinarian to make sure it is harmless.
Dr. Allani Delis is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
