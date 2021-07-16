Feline leukemia virus (FeLV) is one of the most common infectious diseases in cats. It affects about 2-3% of cats in the United States. Unfortunately, it is very easily spread from cat to cat. Kittens born to mothers infected with the virus may get it from their mothers by nursing, or even before birth. The route of transmission is blood and saliva. A cat may become infected by fighting with or living with an infected cat.
Most of the danger in the virus exists in the form of secondary infections. The virus has an immunosuppressive effect on the host, making the infected cat much more susceptible to other diseases. Cats infected with the virus can live a full and happy life, but a much shorter one. The typical lifespan of a FeLV positive cat is about 2.5 years after the diagnosis.
There is no cure for feline leukemia. Fortunately, it is very easy to prevent. Accurate testing and vaccinations exist for the virus. It is important to test new cats for feline leukemia virus, especially if there are other cats in the household. Sharing litter boxes and food and water dishes can spread the virus. Due to the availability of testing and vaccinations, the prevalence of feline leukemia has decreased. If your cat will be going outside, it is important to vaccinate them for feline leukemia to eliminate the risk of transmission. If you do adopt a FeLV positive cat, it is of utmost importance to keep them indoors only and away from cats without the virus.
Morgan Nibley is a veterinary student intern at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
