Rocky Mountain spotted fever is a tick-borne disease. It is found most commonly in Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina. It is caused by a bacterium called R. rickettsii, which lives in the tick. It is transmitted through the saliva of the tick once it bites the host. It then enters the circulatory system and replicates in arteries. It causes hemorrhage by interfering with platelets in the blood, making them unable to do their job of clotting. This manifests itself in swelling of the face and extremities. Humans are affected by the disease, but it cannot be spread human-to-human or dog-to-human.
Symptoms of the disease are fever, lethargy, anorexia, swelling, and spontaneous bleeding. If caught early, the prognosis is good, with most patients making a full recovery. The prognosis becomes poorer the longer the disease is allowed to progress. Treatments often include intravenous fluids, antibiotics and, in severe cases of hemorrhage, a blood transfusion.
This disease can be prevented by administering tick prevention to your dog. Once the tick bites the host, the medication enters the tick’s system and kills it. The tick is not attached long enough to cause disease.
Remember: It is important to check your dog for ticks after engaging in outdoor activities.
Dr. Karsten Fostvedt is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
