Rocky Mountain spotted fever is a systemic disease of dogs in North, Central, and South America. It can also affect humans. Rocky Mountain spotted fever is caused by the bacteria Rickettsia rickettsii, which is transmitted by ticks.
The disease may occur in dogs without prior known exposure to ticks. Some infected animals have no clinical signs. The most common clinical findings include the following: fever, lethargy, decreased appetite and weight loss. Vomiting and diarrhea can also occur. Inflammation and hemorrhage within the eyes can occur. Joint and muscle pain, joint swelling, and lameness are very common. Neurologic signs, such as seizures, pain along the neck and back, uncoordinated movement, and falling over are also common clinical signs.
Routine laboratory tests are commonly recommended. A complete blood count may show low numbers of red blood cells, which is called anemia. Low platelets and white blood cells can also occur. A biochemistry profile may reveal low blood protein levels with elevated liver and kidney function tests. Urinalysis may show abnormally high protein in the urine. The very best test for a diagnosis is a PCR assay, which is a DNA test that can be done on the blood or other tissues. If this PCR test is positive, then a diagnosis of Rocky Mountain spotted fever is positive.
