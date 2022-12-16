MRSA stands for methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus (staph) infections and is a growing problem in humans and animals. Methicillin is an antibiotic normally used to treat staphylococcal infections, and strains of bacteria resistant to this antibiotic are also commonly resistant to most other antibiotics. A major concern with these infections is development of strains of bacteria that will be resistant to all known antibiotics. MRSA infections may be localized, such as in local wound infections, or can become generalized.
MRSA infections are caused by a variety of staphylococcal bacteria. These organisms may normally live on skin, in the nasal passages, and in the gastrointestinal tract of animals or people without causing any clinical signs. When a wound is sustained, a surgical procedure is performed, or skin is otherwise damaged or inflamed, these bacteria may take advantage of the loss of normal protective barriers and cause an infection.
Most MRSA infections produce pus. In humans, MRSA infections may resemble spider bites, but this description does not generally apply to infections in animals. Clinical signs may include the following: an infected wound with purulent drainage (pus); a surgical site that does not heal normally and develops a purulent infection; dermatitis or an ear infection that does not improve with standard treatment; and sometimes fever, lethargy, decreased appetite, or other signs of a generalized infection.
