Kennel cough is an infectious bronchitis of dogs characterized by a harsh, hacking cough that most people describe as sounding like "something stuck in my dog's throat." This bronchitis may not last long and can be mild enough to not need any treatment, or it may progress to a life-threatening pneumonia, depending upon which infectious agents are involved and the patient's immunological strength. An uncomplicated case of kennel cough typically runs its course over a week or two and entails frequent fits of coughing in a patient who otherwise feels active and normal. Uncomplicated cases do not involve fever or listlessness, just lots of coughing.
Numerous organisms may be involved in a case of kennel cough. These include the bacteria Bordetella bronchiseptica, and multiple viruses that include parainfluenza, the adenovirus, influenza virus, and mycoplasma canis. The classical combination for uncomplicated kennel cough is infection with parainfluenza or adenovirus in combination with Bordetella bronchiseptica.
An infected dog sheds infectious bacteria and/or viruses in respiratory secretions. These secretions become aerosolized and float in the air where they can be inhaled by a healthy dog. Obviously, crowded housing and suboptimal ventilation play important roles in the likelihood of transmission, but organisms may also be transmitted on toys, food bowls, or other objects. Because it is common for Bordetella to be accompanied by at least one other infectious agent, kennel cough is actually a complex of infections rather than infection by one agent. The incubation period after being exposed is two to 14 days. Dogs are typically sick for one to two weeks. Infected dogs can shed Bordetella organisms for one to three months following infection.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In