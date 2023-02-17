A flail chest arises with trauma and occurs when several contiguous ribs are broken in such a way that a segment of the chest wall moves in and out independent of the movement of the remaining normal rib cage. The fractured segment of ribs moves paradoxically, meaning that it moves inward on inspiration and outward on expiration, which is opposite to normal chest cage movement. For this paradoxical movement to occur, a certain amount of damage to soft tissues such as muscles and tendons must also be present. The degree of trauma responsible for multiple rib fractures usually results in damage to the underlying lung tissue.

Damage to the lungs may result in difficulty breathing, panting, cyanosis (blue gums caused by lack of oxygen) and open-mouth breathing. Paradoxical movement of a segment of the thorax is always seen. Pain is usually present over the traumatized area, and the animal is often reluctant to move. Other signs of trauma may also be present.

A preliminary diagnosis may be made based on a history of trauma and the typical clinical findings. Abnormal lung sounds are usually heard through the stethoscope. Chest X-rays confirm multiple rib fractures and other lung or chest cavity abnormalities.

