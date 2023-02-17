A flail chest arises with trauma and occurs when several contiguous ribs are broken in such a way that a segment of the chest wall moves in and out independent of the movement of the remaining normal rib cage. The fractured segment of ribs moves paradoxically, meaning that it moves inward on inspiration and outward on expiration, which is opposite to normal chest cage movement. For this paradoxical movement to occur, a certain amount of damage to soft tissues such as muscles and tendons must also be present. The degree of trauma responsible for multiple rib fractures usually results in damage to the underlying lung tissue.
Damage to the lungs may result in difficulty breathing, panting, cyanosis (blue gums caused by lack of oxygen) and open-mouth breathing. Paradoxical movement of a segment of the thorax is always seen. Pain is usually present over the traumatized area, and the animal is often reluctant to move. Other signs of trauma may also be present.
A preliminary diagnosis may be made based on a history of trauma and the typical clinical findings. Abnormal lung sounds are usually heard through the stethoscope. Chest X-rays confirm multiple rib fractures and other lung or chest cavity abnormalities.
The first objective of emergency care is to ensure adequate intake of oxygen and to treat the animal for shock, often with intravenous fluid therapy and oxygen supplementation. Pain management is very important and is usually accomplished by administration of narcotics and a local anesthetic nerve block during the first several days after injury. A soft padded bandage is usually applied around the chest and the animal may be placed with the affected side down to prevent excessive movement of the flailed segment. An external splint is sometimes used, with the sutures being placed around the middle of the fractured ribs and tied to the splint to stabilize the segment of fractured ribs.
Continuous close monitoring of cardiovascular and respiratory functions, particularly blood oxygen levels, is needed until the animal is stable. The animal may be hospitalized in a 24-hour veterinary facility during this time. Chest X-rays are usually repeated on a daily basis for a few days to evaluate any accompanying lung problems.
Prognosis for recovery from the trauma that produced a flail chest is primarily based on the severity of underlying lung damage and how well it responds to therapy. Cats have a poor prognosis with multiple rib injuries. If lung damage is not too severe, recovery can be expected in 10-14 days. Movement of the flailed segment usually decreases within that same time period.
Dr. Karsten Fostvedt is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
