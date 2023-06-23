Atopy is another name for atopic dermatitis. Atopic dermatitis is a genetically inherited, recurrent, itchy skin disease that is typically associated with an allergic reaction to environmental allergens. The average age at onset is 1 to 3 years. It occurs in many breeds and there is no sex predilection. Allergens are substances in the environment that cause allergic reactions. These can be pollens, house dust, mites, mold spores and, even feathers. Allergens cause reactions by sticking to the skin and thereby alerting the skin to that allergen. That is often why a dog will rub its face, feet, and so on.

Mild to severe itchiness of the ears, face, armpits, feet, and belly occurs. Ear infections are common, as are bacterial and yeast infections caused by the scratching. Signs occur either during the specific pollen season or year round, depending upon what the animal is allergic to. Diagnosis is often based on a history of itching, scratching, licking, and or biting the body. Itchiness may occur seasonally or your round, depending on what the animal is allergic to. Your veterinarian also must eliminate other itchy skin diseases, such as parasites.

Treatment is designed to make the pet more comfortable. It is not possible to cure environmental allergy, and dogs do not typically outgrow their allergies as humans do. Components of therapy involve the following:

