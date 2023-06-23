Atopy is another name for atopic dermatitis. Atopic dermatitis is a genetically inherited, recurrent, itchy skin disease that is typically associated with an allergic reaction to environmental allergens. The average age at onset is 1 to 3 years. It occurs in many breeds and there is no sex predilection. Allergens are substances in the environment that cause allergic reactions. These can be pollens, house dust, mites, mold spores and, even feathers. Allergens cause reactions by sticking to the skin and thereby alerting the skin to that allergen. That is often why a dog will rub its face, feet, and so on.
Mild to severe itchiness of the ears, face, armpits, feet, and belly occurs. Ear infections are common, as are bacterial and yeast infections caused by the scratching. Signs occur either during the specific pollen season or year round, depending upon what the animal is allergic to. Diagnosis is often based on a history of itching, scratching, licking, and or biting the body. Itchiness may occur seasonally or your round, depending on what the animal is allergic to. Your veterinarian also must eliminate other itchy skin diseases, such as parasites.
Treatment is designed to make the pet more comfortable. It is not possible to cure environmental allergy, and dogs do not typically outgrow their allergies as humans do. Components of therapy involve the following:
Allergy shots or immunotherapy may be formulated based on results of allergy testing. Usually the owner is instructed by the veterinarian, and the shots are given by the owner at home. In may take up to one year to see the beneficial results of immunotherapy.
- Antihistamines and omega-3 fatty acids can be used long-term to control the itch. These are often ineffective.
- Steroids can be used in the short-term to control the itch, but can have long-term side effects.
- Topical therapy may also be tried. Routine bathing removes allergens. Rinses containing anti-itch medication helps some pets but must be applied one to three times per week to be effective.
There are new drugs that have been developed that are very exciting and effective at helping our atopic patients. One is an injectable drug called Cytopoint, and another is an oral drug called Apoquel. These drugs have very few side effects and are 70-80% effective in stopping the chronic itching.
Treatment of bacterial and yeast infections is often indicated, as is strict flea and tick control.
Atopic dermatitis is a lifelong disease and requires long-term management. Recheck examinations are warranted to minimize flareups and to monitor response to treatment. Atopic dermatitis is not curable but is manageable. The many therapeutic options can be tailored to fit different dogs in the abilities of their owners.
Dr. Karsten Fostvedt, DMV, is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In