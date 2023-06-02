Addison's disease is also called hypoadrenocorticism. A very famous president, John F. Kennedy, had Addison's disease. Addison's disease arises from decreased secretion of hormones by the adrenal gland. The adrenal gland secretes several types of hormones, and usually mineralocorticoids and glucocorticoids are both decreased. In atypical Addison's disease only glucocorticoids are diminished.
Primary hypoadrenocorticism may develop when the adrenal glands are attacked by the immune system. The triggering event for this problem is unknown. Secondary hypoadrenocorticism can be caused by the prolonged administration of steroid medication, brain tumors and trauma, and congenital defects of the pituitary gland.
Hypoadrenocorticism occurs most often in young, female dogs of many different breeds, especially Leonbergers and Standard Poodles. Clinical signs include intermittent vomiting, diarrhea, decreased appetite, weight loss, and sometimes dark bloody diarrhea. Lethargy, depression, and weakness are also common. Sometimes hair loss and increased thirst and urination occur. In some animals, signs wax and wane; in others, an acute crisis develops, with the animal showing signs of collapse, dehydration, and shock. The heart rate may remain slow because of high blood levels of potassium.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In