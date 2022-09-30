A perianal fistula is a tract or tunnel between the anus and the adjacent skin. The term perianal means around or near the anus. The underlying cause of perianal fistulas in dogs is not known with certainty, but they are most commonly diagnosed in the German Shepherd dog, which suggests that there is a potential hereditary component to the disease. Since many cases respond to immune suppressive therapy, the condition may be an immune-mediated disease. In some dogs it is speculated that the excessive immune response is due to bacteria in the dog's colon, or due to some component of the diet.
Some dogs have no clinical signs, and the disease is only found during a routine physical exam by the veterinarian. Dogs with clinical signs commonly show excessive licking at the anus and perianal region. Examination of the anal region in most dogs shows draining sores and matting of the hair, along with a foul odor and moist inflammation of the skin. Clipping the hair from around the anus is necessary to fully gauge the amount of tissue involved. Excessive straining or discomfort while passing stools often occurs. Fresh blood may be seen in the feces. Affected dogs may show pain when the tail is lifted or the area around the anus is touched.
Diagnosis is made by the typical appearance of the perianal fistulas. They mainly need to be differentiated from tumors of the perianal area and from anal sacs disease.
