Anal glands are two sac-like structures about the size of a grape that are found under the tail of many mammals including dogs, cats, opossums, skunks and beavers. The purpose of these glands is to produce a foul-smelling pheromone unique to each animal.
Both females and males have anal glands. It is believed that the expression of this gland is used to mark their territory. Under normal circumstances, they are expressed when the animal has a regular, formed poop. Some describe the smell as very pungent and fishy. It can be difficult to wash off once on your clothes and skin. Most dogs and cats can also release these glands involuntarily when they are scared or stressed. Many pets will go through their entire life without any issues involving their anal glands while others require medical attention.
When signs of anal gland issues occur, dog owners should contact their veterinarians. Symptoms of anal gland disease include scooting across the floor, biting of the tail and anal area, matting of the hair at the anal area, reluctance to sit and to poop, constipation and anal discharge, crying, whimpering, or signs of pain, lethargic, withdrawn, not wanting to eat, and swelling with redness or blood to the anal area.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In