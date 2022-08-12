Snake envenomation occurs when toxic material is injected into the victim during a bite.

Of the 120 species of snakes that live in the United States, only 25 are venomous. Alaska, Maine, and Hawaii are the only states without venomous snakes. With the exception of the coral snake, all venomous snakes in the United States are pit vipers. Pit vipers include rattlesnakes, cottonmouths, and copperheads. The composition of snake venom varies by species and age of the snake, season of the year, geographic location and time since the snake's last bite.

Venom is not injected with every bite. In up to 25% of pit viper bites, venom is not released. Pit viper venom kills cells at the site of the bite, and may cause hypovolemic shock, destruction of red blood cells and abnormal bleeding. Neurotoxins in the venom may produce muscle weakness and respiratory paralysis.

