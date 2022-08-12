Snake envenomation occurs when toxic material is injected into the victim during a bite.
Of the 120 species of snakes that live in the United States, only 25 are venomous. Alaska, Maine, and Hawaii are the only states without venomous snakes. With the exception of the coral snake, all venomous snakes in the United States are pit vipers. Pit vipers include rattlesnakes, cottonmouths, and copperheads. The composition of snake venom varies by species and age of the snake, season of the year, geographic location and time since the snake's last bite.
Venom is not injected with every bite. In up to 25% of pit viper bites, venom is not released. Pit viper venom kills cells at the site of the bite, and may cause hypovolemic shock, destruction of red blood cells and abnormal bleeding. Neurotoxins in the venom may produce muscle weakness and respiratory paralysis.
Signs usually developed within 30 minutes after a pit viper bite. Puncture wounds that ooze bloody liquid with pain and swelling at the bite site are common. Evidence of shock may be present with high heart and respiratory rates, weak pulse, pale gums, weakness and mental dullness. Abnormal clotting of the blood can occur, as well as red blood cell destruction. Severe tissue death around the bite wound may occur within 6-24 hours. Secondary kidney failure may also occur.
There are no diagnostic tests that are available to confirm the presence of venom in the body; rather, laboratory tests are used to assess damage to blood cells and other body organs. Diagnosis is usually made by observation of the bite and the tissue death and swelling around the bite marks.
No effective measures exist to prevent spread of the venom from the bite site, so cutting and sucking on the wounds, applying a tourniquet, and applying ice are not recommended. If the snake bite is suspected, transport your pet to a veterinary hospital immediately! Treatment of pit viper bites involves intravenous fluid therapy and other medications for shock, administration of pain medications, local cleansing of the wound, and antibiotics to prevent secondary infections. Anti-venom is available and necessary for most, but not all, pit viper bites.
Frequent monitoring is needed for 24-48 hours. Laboratory tests and chest X-rays may be performed to detect problems that may arise in other organs from the effects of the venom. Prognosis depends on the location of the bite on the animal. Legs are best; head and face are the worst sites. Most dogs survive with appropriate, intensive therapy; however, signs of neurotoxicity or respiratory failure may not be reversible.
Dr. Karsten Fostvedt is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
