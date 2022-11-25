A twisted stomach is called a gastric dilatation-volvulus (GDV) and is always an acute and life-threatening emergency.

Gastric dilation is the sudden accumulation of excessive air, food and fluid in the stomach, and is commonly called bloat. Volvulus is the twisting of a bloated stomach so that the openings into and out of the stomach are blocked. This twisting causes blood flow to the stomach to be compromised and secondary shock ensues.

Nobody knows the exact reason for stomach bloating. Older larger and giant breed dogs with deep chests are at the highest risk. Many veterinarians feel there is a hereditary risk, but most veterinarians feel it involves the feeding of large amounts of food, then exercise that includes the swallowing of air and causes a pendulum effect on the stomach and subsequent twisting.

