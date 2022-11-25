A twisted stomach is called a gastric dilatation-volvulus (GDV) and is always an acute and life-threatening emergency.
Gastric dilation is the sudden accumulation of excessive air, food and fluid in the stomach, and is commonly called bloat. Volvulus is the twisting of a bloated stomach so that the openings into and out of the stomach are blocked. This twisting causes blood flow to the stomach to be compromised and secondary shock ensues.
Nobody knows the exact reason for stomach bloating. Older larger and giant breed dogs with deep chests are at the highest risk. Many veterinarians feel there is a hereditary risk, but most veterinarians feel it involves the feeding of large amounts of food, then exercise that includes the swallowing of air and causes a pendulum effect on the stomach and subsequent twisting.
Affected dogs will be restless and agitated, salivate excessively, retch, and try to regurgitate. The abdomen is obviously distended and painful. These physical abnormalities will let your veterinarian suspect a torsion or block. X-rays of the abdomen let your veterinarian assess the position of the stomach and to ascertain if there is a bloat or a twist. An electrocardiogram (ECG) is indicated as irregular heart rhythms are common. Other lab tests are performed to see if other organs have been affected.
GDV is an emergency situation. Therapy is directed at relieving the bloat and treating shock. Shock treatment involves intravenous fluids and pain medications. The stomach bloat is decompressed by passing a tube from the mouth into the stomach and removing all stomach contents. Decompression is not possible if the stomach is twisted and the stomach tube cannot be passed in to the stomach.
Once the animal is stable, surgery is performed to reduce and untwist the stomach. It is also determined what damage has occurred to the stomach because of the poor blood flow. Surgery always involves tracking the stomach to the abdominal wall to prevent any twist in the future, this is called a gastropexy. Some dogs with simple short-lived bloat without a twist do not always require surgery.
Many dogs with GDV recover well, if the problem is diagnosed and treated promptly. Prognosis is poor for those dogs with severe damage to the stomach wall and those with secondary heart arrhythmias. To prevent this problem, feed your large breed dog three to four meals daily, and never exercise after meals.
Dr. Allani Delis is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
