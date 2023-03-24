With warmer weather and spring around the corner, many people are adding plants to their household. Plants can brighten up a room and bring joy to both you and your pets; however, some plants should be avoided if you have dogs and cats. Dogs and cats commonly interact with plants, whether that be to chew on them, brush up against them or, sometimes, ingest them completely. There is an extensive list of toxic plants available to view for free on the ASPCA website. These are five of the most common toxic household plants that should be avoided to keep your pets safe.

Lilies are toxic and deadly to cats. While the poisonous component has not yet been identified, it is clear that even small amounts ingested can lead to kidney failure in our feline friends. Lilies are not toxic to dogs.

Philodendrons are resilient plants that are common in many households. These plants contain a high amount of calcium oxalates and can cause pain, swelling and even burns in the mouth. This can result in excessive drooling, vomiting and difficulty swallowing. Philodendrons are toxic to dogs and cats.

Load comments