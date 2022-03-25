As the snow begins to melt, ticks begin to proliferate. Ticks are parasites in the same family as spiders, scorpions and mites. Ticks live in grassy, brushy areas and are hungry this time of year. They will jump onto you and your pets with their eight legs. They burrow their head into skin and feed on the blood of a host. Ticks can be attached to a host for days and while they are feeding they can be making us and our pets sick via their saliva.
The most common tick found in Idaho is the Rocky Mountain wood tick. The diseases we commonly see in our region include Rocky Mountain spotted ever, tick-borne relapsing fever, tick paralysis and tularemia. The longer the tick is attached, the more likely it will transmit disease. Ticks and tickborne diseases are increasing in number and geographic spread in the United States due to shorter winters and decreased snowpack. For more information regarding distribution of ticks and tick borne illness in humans, visit the website for the Center for Disease Control and Prevention www.cdc.gov/ticks/.
In pets, common clinical signs associated with most tick diseases are lethargy, fever, vomiting, diarrhea and depression. Tick paralysis is different in that it causes a progressive weakness in the legs that progresses to facial paralysis, voice changes, swallowing problems and ultimately difficulty breathing. Most tick diseases are diagnosed based on a blood test, however tick paralysis is diagnosed based on clinical findings. Most tick diseases are treated with antibiotics. Tick paralysis is treated simply by removing the tick and supporting the patient until clinical signs resolve. The sooner the disease is treated, the better prognosis. Having your pet on preventative tick medication will prevent these diseases, too.
The best way to find ticks on your pet is to run your hands over the whole body. Ticks attach most frequently at the neck, ears, feet, and head. To remove a tick with tweezers, use fine tipped tweezers to grasp the tick as close to the head/skin surface as possible. Pull upwards with steady, even pressure. Do not twist or pull from the bottom as this can cause the head and mouth parts to remain in the skin. If you are unable to remove the entire mouth parts with tweezers, clean it with soap and water, and leave it alone. Dispose of a live tick by submerging it in alcohol. If you are concerned about ticks or have questions about the proper tick preventative, please contact your veterinarian. We can help!
Dr. Allani Delis is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
