"What is that white-rice looking thing in my cat's poop?" This is a common question that we get at the veterinary clinic. The answer to that question could be tapeworm! Tapeworm, scientifically known as Dipylidium caninum, is a small intestinal parasite.
How do pets get tapeworms? Tapeworm comes from a flea. When an infected flea that is carrying the tapeworm egg is swallowed by a dog or cat, the flea will die in the intestines of the dog or cat. However, the tapeworm lives on. The tapeworm then starts growing and growing until it is an adult tapeworm. It takes three weeks from the time the flea is swallowed to the time tapeworm segments appear on the pet’s rear end or stool. The adult tapeworm lives in the small intestine of animals and is made of small segments, each about the size of a grain of rice. The tapeworm’s head hooks onto the pet’s intestine with tiny teeth, and the worm absorbs nutrients. The segments all link together in the small intestine of the host and can be up to a foot long. As the segments break off, they are passed into the poop of the host. This segment is white and able to move when it is fresh and, at this time, looks like a grain of white rice. As the segment dries, it looks more like a sesame seed.
The diagnosis of tapeworm is generally from observing the parasite in the poop, under the tail, or around the anus of the pet. Tapeworm segments are very flat. Some people will mistake maggots in the stool for tapeworms. Maggots are not seen in freshly passed stool and are not flat. Because the eggs are passed by the pet in packets (segments), they often do not show up on the fecal exam.
The treatment for tapeworm involves a prescription dewormer called praziquantel. Two treatments are generally recommended due to potential re-infection. The first treatment will kill the adult tapeworm, however, until the pet has been properly treated for flea infection, they can get re-infected within a month. Therefore, it is critical to not only treat the tapeworm infection but also the flea! This includes proper flea preventative medication as well as vacuuming and cleaning the dog or cat's beds, carpets, and furniture of the house. If you are concerned about your pets poop, don't hesitate to call your veterinarian.
Dr. Allani Delis, DMV, is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
