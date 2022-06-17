Squamous cell carcinomas are cancers that occur on the skin and in the oral cavity of dogs, cats and people. I have recently had a squamous cell carcinoma removed from my own forehead. Squamous cell carcinomas are a form of malignant cancers that arise from cells in the outer layer of the skin and gums. Any masses on the skin or in the gums should be biopsied to make sure that they are not squamous cell carcinomas. If so, early aggressive treatment is necessary to provide the best chance for removal of these tumors before they spread. No direct cause of oral or skin squamous cell carcinomas has been identified in people, dogs or cats. Chronic irritation due to exposure to ultraviolet light and other irritants is always suspected. In cats and dogs, chronic inflammation from periodontal disease may contribute to oral squamous cell carcinomas.
Oral squamous cell carcinomas are aggressive, rapidly growing lesions that tend to form ulcers. The most common clinical signs are bleeding from the mouth or skin. The cancer is usually easy to see on the skin or mouth. In oral lesions, deep sedation or general anesthesia may be needed to allow adequate examination of the whole mouth. Depending on the location and size of the lesion in the mouth, your veterinarian may recommend a biopsy or a fine needle aspirate of the tumor. These tumors can invade deeper tissues and can be aggressive, so early diagnosis and surgical removal is imperative. In dogs and cats, we commonly perform laboratory tests and X-rays of the chest as well as abdominal ultrasounds to make sure that no metastasis has occurred. If lab tests and X-rays and ultrasounds are all negative for metastasis, then a wide surgical excision is recommended to remove all of the cancer cells. In people, this is called a Mohs procedure.
After a wide surgical excision, the prognosis is usually excellent if there has not been any metastasis to other organs. There should always be, however, a constant vigilance for recurrence of other squamous cell carcinomas in the oral cavity or the skin.
Dr. Karsten Fostvedt is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
