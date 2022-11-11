The spinal cord is protected within the spinal column, which is composed of small bones called vertebrae. The spinal cord transmits neurological information between the brain and the rest of the body. Spinal cord trauma can cause neurological abnormalities and pain. The most common causes are automobile accidents. Other causes include falling from a height or being struck by an object. Trauma to the spinal canal may cause fractures or luxations (dislocations of the spine) that result in bruising, bleeding into, or compression of the spinal cord.
Signs are dependent on the area of the spinal cord affected and the severity of the trauma. Neurological abnormalities vary with the degree of spinal cord injury: mild injury may result in only pain at the injured site while moderate injury causes an uncoordinated gait, crossing over of the legs while walking, scuffing of the nails, and weakness. With the most severe damage, animals cannot feel a painful stimulus applied to the toes and are paralyzed. All four legs may be affected if the spinal cord in the neck is injured. Only the hind legs are affected if the damage occurs in the upper or lower back region.
X-rays of the spine may show a fracture, luxation, or malalignment of the spine. Additional imaging with a CT or an MRI may be recommended to further evaluate the vertebrae and spinal cord.
Animals with spinal cord trauma may be treated conservatively or surgically, depending on the severity of the signs and the stability of the spine. Conservative therapy is typically recommended when neurological signs are mild and the spine appears on imaging studies to be stable and properly aligned. Exercise restriction involves strict confinement to a crate and leash walking only to allow the animal to urinate and defecate. Exercise restriction usually lasts four to six weeks, with gradual return to normal activity at the end of the confinement period. Anti-inflammatory medications can be used, such as steroids and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, but these two classes of drugs are not used together because of their combined side effects. Pain medications may be needed to keep the animal comfortable. Some animals require surgery to stabilize spinal fractures or luxations, realign the spinal column, and decompress the spinal cord.
While the animal is hospitalized, neurological functions are monitored on a daily basis. After discharge from the hospital, periodic rechecks are often used to monitor for improvement. X-rays of the spine are usually performed to evaluate healing at four to six weeks after surgery. Prognosis depends on the severity of spinal cord injury and other systemic abnormalities. Animals with the ability to feel a painful stimulus in their affected legs often walk again after surgery, but recovery can take several weeks to months. If the animal is unable to feel a painful stimulus in the affected legs, the prognosis for regaining the ability to walk is grave. Residual problems, such as incoordination and incontinence, are possible. Maximal improvement is usually seen within three to four months.
Dr. Karsten Fostvedt is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
