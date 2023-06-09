Septic arthritis occurs when one or more joints become infected, usually with bacteria. The infection may spread to the joint via the bloodstream from some other area in the body. More commonly the joint may become contaminated from an external source of infection, during surgery, joint fluid sampling, or following trauma. Septic arthritis is a serious condition that requires immediate and aggressive therapy to avoid destruction of the joint cartilage by enzymes released by bacteria and white blood cells.

The bacteria that most commonly cause septic arthritis are staph, strep, and E. coli. The bacteria that causes Lyme disease, Borrelia burgdorferi, can also infect joints. In some cases of Lyme disease, however, joint inflammation arises more from an immune-mediated response than direct damage from the bacteria. Likewise, arthritis can be a component of ehrlichiosis and Rocky Mountain spotted fever, which are acquired from ticks.

Joint swelling, lameness, and severe pain in the joint are the most common signs. The animal may be lethargic and may have a fever and decreased appetite. If the infection has spread through the bloodstream, several joints are commonly involved, and other signs of infection are often present. External sources of infection typically affect only one joint and uncommonly produce some systemic signs.

Load comments