Septic arthritis occurs when one or more joints become infected, usually with bacteria. The infection may spread to the joint via the bloodstream from some other area in the body. More commonly the joint may become contaminated from an external source of infection, during surgery, joint fluid sampling, or following trauma. Septic arthritis is a serious condition that requires immediate and aggressive therapy to avoid destruction of the joint cartilage by enzymes released by bacteria and white blood cells.
The bacteria that most commonly cause septic arthritis are staph, strep, and E. coli. The bacteria that causes Lyme disease, Borrelia burgdorferi, can also infect joints. In some cases of Lyme disease, however, joint inflammation arises more from an immune-mediated response than direct damage from the bacteria. Likewise, arthritis can be a component of ehrlichiosis and Rocky Mountain spotted fever, which are acquired from ticks.
Joint swelling, lameness, and severe pain in the joint are the most common signs. The animal may be lethargic and may have a fever and decreased appetite. If the infection has spread through the bloodstream, several joints are commonly involved, and other signs of infection are often present. External sources of infection typically affect only one joint and uncommonly produce some systemic signs.
Definitive diagnosis requires analysis of fluid retrieved from the joint. Cultures of joint fluid may be recommended. Special laboratory tests may be needed to test for tick borne diseases and to determine the specific bacteria or fungus involved.
For bacterial infections, antibiotic therapy is started as soon as laboratory samples have been submitted. Some animals initially require hospitalization for administration of injectable antibiotics. Antifungal drugs are started for fungal infections. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and medications for pain may also be considered. Severely affected single joints may be opened and drained surgically, particularly those contaminated during surgery or from bite wounds, and in cases that do not respond to antibiotics within two to three days.
Antibiotics are commonly given for at least four weeks, or for two weeks past resolution of all clinical signs. Other methods of monitoring treatment progress, such as laboratory tests and repeated X-rays, depend on the underlying cause and whether the infection is affecting other organs. Prognosis of septic arthritis is variable. If it is discovered early and treated aggressively, bacterial arthritis may respond well to therapy. Fungal infections, in general, are more difficult to treat. Septic arthritis that requires surgery has a poor prognosis because chronic osteoarthritis is more likely to result. Osteoarthritis is a long-term consequence of septic arthritis in any joint and may cause joint deformity, decreased joint mobility, and chronic lameness.
Dr. Karsten Fostvedt, DMV, is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
