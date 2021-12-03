Seizures (also called convulsions or fits) or sudden neurological events cause changes in consciousness and involuntary movements. The duration of the seizure ranges from a few seconds to several minutes.
Seizures are classified as either generalized, involving all of the body, or partial, involving just one area of the body. Seizures can be classified by cause in the following three categories: those caused by structural brain disorders, such as tumors; those arising from metabolic problems and toxins that affect brain function; and those in which an underlying disorder cannot be identified, which is called idiopathic. Structural brain disorders that can cause seizures include congenital birth defects, brain tumors, traumatic brain injuries, inflammatory diseases, infections, vascular strokes, and degenerative brain diseases. Metabolic disorders associated with seizures include severe liver and kidney disease, imbalances of blood sodium or calcium, low blood sugar, high blood pressure, and hormonal disorders. Also, a variety of toxins can cause seizures.
During a generalized seizure, the animal is often unconscious and unresponsive. The legs are often rigidly stretched out or drawn up toward the body. The limbs may jerk or flail as if they are running. Chewing motions, excessive salivation, urination, or defecation may occur. During a partial seizure, jerking or twitching movements of a single limb may be seen, the head may turn to one side, and one or both sides of the face may twitch. Also repeated blinking of one or both eyes, chewing movements and salivation may occur. Disorientation, unresponsiveness, excessive barking, unprovoked aggression, and excessive licking or biting at the air may also occur.
Evaluation of an animal's seizures includes physical and neurological examinations, routine laboratory tests, and sometimes X-rays. Identification of a specific brain disorder requires imaging of the brain such as magnetic resonance imaging or MRI. Collection and examination of cerebrospinal fluid, which surrounds the brain, is often helpful in the diagnosis of certain inflammations or infections of the brain.
If an underlying cause is identified, specific treatment is started for that disorder. Depending on their frequency, duration, and severity, treatment may be recommended to control the seizures. In general, treatment is usually started if seizures occur more frequently than every six to eight weeks. Prognosis depends on the underlying cause. Prognosis is good if the underlying disease can be resolved and guarded if it cannot be treated. Prognosis for animals with idiopathic epilepsy is usually good because many of the seizures can be controlled with medications.
Dr. Karsten Fostvedt is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
