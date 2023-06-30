Summer is full of celebrations and storms which involve loud fireworks and loud thunder. Many dogs and cats are terrified of the noises and react by hiding, pacing, panting, trembling, peeing, pooping, drooling and destroying things. Some dogs and cats even take it to the extreme of hurting themselves by jumping through windows and doors. These behaviors can appear during a firework show, a storm, or when they see or hear things such as thunder, lightning, rain, or formation of dark storm clouds.
American pet advocacy groups point out that the number of escapees is very high on Independence Day, which makes it the busiest day of the year in shelters, many pets get lost, injured or killed. You should know which clinics or emergency hospitals will be open during fireworks season, in case you need one, as this will help avoid time delays and stress. Because the source of the noise is confusing, inside dogs may want to escape outside, and outside dogs may be frantic to get inside.
Nervous pets tend to drink more water than normal, so keep more available than usual. Bring outside pets inside, so they can't bolt. Keep your cats securely inside, and if your dog needs a potty break during a storm or fireworks make sure to keep them on leash, even in a fenced yard. Make sure all of your pets are wearing appropriate ID tags and are microchipped.
