Salmon poisoning disease (SPD) is caused by Neorickettsia helminthoeca infection. It is an acute, and often fatal, infectious disease of dogs, coyotes and foxes of the Pacific Northwest. This disease has been found in black bears and Malayan sun bears, but has not been reported in cats.
Salmon poisoning is an infection that develops when dogs eat raw or undercooked salmon, trout or steelhead that contain a parasite called Neorickettsia helminthoeca. The fish gets infected with the parasite by eating infected snails. Once the parasites reach a dog's intestinal tract, they spread to the liver, lungs, brain and lymphoid tissue. Clinical signs include fever, nausea, vomiting, bloody diarrhea, weight loss, enlarged lymph nodes and seizures; ultimately, it can lead to death.
Approximately 60% of cases have generalized lymph node enlargement. Unless the infection is treated, up to 90% of affected animals will die of the infection within seven to 10 days. Clinical signs usually begin within one week of eating the raw fish.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In