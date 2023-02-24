Baby teeth, milk teeth, needle teeth and deciduous teeth are all terms used to describe puppy and kitten teeth. Deciduous means "falling off" or shedding at a certain age in life. Puppies normally have 28 deciduous teeth that first appear at three weeks of age, while adult dogs have 42 permanent teeth. Kittens have 26 baby teeth and adult cats have 30 permanent teeth.
In order for a normal baby tooth to fall out, specific cells dissolve the roots of the tooth. This allows for the permanent tooth to grow in. We don't understand what causes the cells to dissolve the roots, so we don't know why some baby teeth don't fall out. At around 12 weeks of age, normal baby teeth begin to fall out, and the permanent teeth begin to erupt. Normally by six months of age, all permanent teeth have erupted, and all deciduous teeth have fallen out. You may find baby teeth on the floor, but more likely, your puppy or kitten will swallow the teeth while eating. Sorry, tooth fairy!
Apart from chewing on toys more than normal, most dogs and cats don't show symptoms of teething. Deciduous or baby teeth do not require medical intervention unless they do not fall out appropriately. When baby teeth don't fall out before adult teeth grow in, it leads to dental problems and eventually disease. The most common dental problems are overcrowding, malocclusion and discomfort. Food can get trapped between the retained deciduous teeth, the permanent teeth and the gums, which can lead to periodontal (dental) disease.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In