Snake bites can be deadly to our pets. Most snakes are afraid of dogs and try to avoid them out on the trail. Snakes are nocturnal and are most active in the evening or early morning. Snake bites are relatively uncommon and tend to occur to dogs that go off trail into high grass or rocky outcrops. Dogs tend to get bit in the face, front limbs, and neck area. The severity of damage done to the pet by the snake depends on the type of snake involved, the age of the snake, and the size of the pet that was bitten. Activity level of the bite victim can also make the bite worse, as activity increases absorption of venom.
Clinically, dogs will present with visible puncture wounds where they were bit, most commonly on the head and forelimbs. The bites cause swelling and pain surrounding the bite site. Bruising, with possible vomiting, excessive salivation, and depressed behavior are common. These symptoms may be delayed up to eight hours after envenomation.
There is a vaccine available for dogs. The vaccine may lessen the severity of signs if a dog is bitten. However, because there is so much variability in signs due to the different amounts of venom injected during bites, it can be difficult to determine if the vaccinated dog was helped by the vaccine or by the fact the snake injected little (or no) venom into the dog. Even if the dog has been vaccinated, he will still need to be examined by a veterinarian to determine just how much treatment will be necessary. The vaccine is venom-specific. It was developed for Western Diamondback envenomation only. The vaccine can cause a sterile abscess at the site of injection. The vaccine is not labeled for use in cats.
If you think your dog may have been bit by a rattlesnake, it is critical to contact a veterinarian and seek medical help. Blood tests are often performed to evaluate the severity of the bite and the effect it has had on the body of the pet. First aid measures for owners who know their pet has been bitten is to keep calm, keep the patient calm, and minimize activity. Do not ice pack or put a tourniquet on any limbs of your pet, do not attempt to suck out the venom, do not give any medications, do not manipulate the bite wound. Treatment includes antivenin, intravenous fluids, anti-vomiting medications, and pain medications if necessary. Patients may need to be hospitalized if the bite is severe. The prognosis for rattlesnake bites is variable.
Dr. Allani Delis is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
