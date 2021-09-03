Gastrointestinal (GI) stasis is the stoppage or slowing of digested food (ingesta) in the intestines. GI stasis is not a disease but is a common symptom of many diseases in rabbits. Perhaps one of the most common causes of stasis is dental disease. It is very important for rabbits to be examined by a veterinarian at least once a year. As rabbits age, or if they have ever had dental disease in the past, it is possible that your vet will advise that your rabbit’s teeth be examined more frequently. There are many types of dental disease, from the growth of relatively minor molar points, abscesses, to overgrown incisors causing misalignment during chewing.
The second most common cause of primary GI disease is poor nutrition. Rabbits have a large fiber requirement, and the bulk of their diet should consist of high-quality grass hay. In younger, and in some geriatric rabbits, alfalfa hay is recommended as it is higher in protein and calories as well as calcium. GI stasis is common in rabbits fed only pellets, oats, or cereal as these diets are high in both sugar and starch. Kidney and bladder disease are the third most common cause of GI stasis. It is believed that the pain and toxin build up in the case of kidney failure and bladder stones can lead to anorexia and secondary stasis. Uterine disease in female rabbits is less likely but can cause GI stasis as an uncommon initial symptom of the reproductive disease. Up to 80% of unspayed female rabbits will develop uterine cancer and require being spayed as the only treatment.
Lead ingestion can be toxic to rabbits and can cause GI stasis. Lead is found in baseboards, door frames, and walls. Rabbits are exposed by chewing at these places. Lead toxicity causes GI stasis, anorexia, and weight loss.
In conclusion, you should always seek a veterinarian for help if your rabbit has shown decreased appetite or anorexia of 12 hours or more. Owners may not always notice their rabbit’s appetite, and, as such, decreased fecal production may be the first clue to GI stasis. GI stasis is a medical emergency and can be life threatening to rabbits! Once the underlying disease is treated, the GI stasis is likely to improve.
Dr. Allani Delis DVM veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic
