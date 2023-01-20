In male dogs, the prostate is a gland located in the abdomen to help produce sperm. The prostate gland surrounds the opening of the bladder, which collects urine, as well as the urethra, which carries urine out of the abdomen to the penis. The prostate gland is examined by rectal palpation, abdominal ultrasound, and X-ray. The diseases of the prostate gland include hormone induced noncancerous growth, infection, cysts and cancer.
Prostate disease causes enlargement of the prostate. This enlargement can cause the male dogs to show symptoms of straining due to obstruction of the colon. The prostate sits near the colon in the abdomen so when it is enlarged, it can push against the colon and make it impossible to poop or pee. In addition, when the prostate is diseased, you may see blood in the urine. Finally, prostates are very sensitive. Inflammation of the gland can cause dogs to act painful when walking, urinating, or defecating.
Because there are many diseases of the prostate, there are numerous tests needed to identify the cause. These tests include urinalysis, X-rays, ultrasounds, and sperm examination. A blood test for canine prostate specific arginine esterase is also available to help screen for prostate disease.
