Melanoma is a cancer that comes from cells on the body that produce a dark brown pigment. That dark brown color is called melanin in scientific terminology. Dogs can get melanoma on the toenail, skin, and most commonly the mouth (oral melanoma). While oral melanoma is not common in cats, it is one of the most common oral cancers in dogs.

No direct cause of oral melanoma has been found. Dogs with black or dark brown gums and black hair coats may be at a higher risk. This cancer can be found in any breed, but it is more common in the cocker spaniel, German shepherd dog, poodles, dachshund, and golden retriever. Middle-aged or older dogs (average age 10-12) are at a greater risk.

With oral melanoma, the main finding is a tumor inside the mouth. The tumor may be black or pink in color. Bad breath, bleeding from the mouth, face rubbing, lack of appetite, and trouble chewing or swallowing are the most common signs.

