Urinary incontinence is an involuntary release of urine from the bladder. Incontinence differs from urinary accidents because in the latter case the dog is aware of the urination, but may be unable to wait for an appropriate time or place to urinate. Incontinence may arise when problems of the bladder sphincter muscle (the muscle that keeps the bladder closed) allows urine to leak. Urinary incontinence is uncommon in cats, but very common in older female dogs.
Urinary incontinence can be caused by many different problems. The most common problem that veterinarians encounter is primary urethral sphincter incompetence. This occurs after females have been spayed. When we spay a female, this is called an ovariohysterectomy. We remove both ovaries and the uterus of the female dog. The ovaries produce estrogens. Those estrogens help tighten the muscle that strengthens the bladder from leakage. Without the ovaries, there are no estrogens. Without the estrogens, the urinary sphincter muscle becomes weak and allows leakage of urine when the animal is asleep. There are other causes that can cause urinary incontinence, such as bladder stones, anatomical defects, bladder infections and cancers of the bladder or urethra. Spinal diseases can also cause loss of control of the bladder.
Urine may dribble constantly or only when the dog is relaxed, sleeping or lying down. With primary urethral sphincter incompetence, other signs of bladder disease, such as straining to urinate or painful urination, are usually absent. When signs of urgency to urinate, pain on urination, straining to urinate, or bloody urine, a secondary cause of incontinence is more likely.
