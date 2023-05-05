Editor's Note

Mushrooms can be toxic to dogs and cats. Toxic mushrooms are commonly found in backyards, along hiking trails, in campgrounds and grassy parks. There are many different species of mushrooms with a variety of characteristics making identification of individual types quite complicated. If you aren’t a “mushroom expert,” it’s best to assume that any mushroom you find could be a toxic one.

Clinical signs of mushroom poisoning include vomiting, diarrhea, weakness, lack of coordination, tremors, vocalization, disorientation and seizures. Different types of mushrooms can have different toxins so clinical signs may vary depending on the type and quantity of mushroom consumed. The different isolated toxins are stomach toxins, liver toxins, kidney toxins and brain/neuro toxins.

It can be difficult to confirm a diagnosis of mushroom poisoning. Usually owners will see their pets eating mushrooms or the owners see mushrooms in the vomit. Your veterinarian may not be able to confirm a diagnosis of mushroom poisoning and, instead, may treat them without it.

