Lice (or louse) are six legged, flat, wingless insects infrequently found in dogs and cats. Lice feed by either sucking blood or chewing on skin. Lice are species specific, meaning that there are cat specific lice and dog specific lice. Rarely, a dog or cat louse might end up on a human, but it doesn't stay there. Children who have head lice get them from other humans, not from their pets.
Lice proliferate by laying eggs called nits. Nits resemble dandruff, and they’re sometimes the first visual indication of an infestation. It takes about four weeks for a nit to develop into a reproducing adult louse. Lice are transmitted by direct contact with an infested dog or cat or by contact with nit-contaminated grooming equipment or bedding.
Clinical signs include scratching, biting at skin, rubbing their face on the floor, redness of the skin, scabs, dryness, restlessness, hair loss and matted fur. Because puppies have a small volume of blood compared to adults, they are more likely to become anemic (low red blood cells) as a result of the blood-sucking lice. In severe, untreated cases, a dog could lose about one-fourth of its blood to lice within a few months.
Diagnosis is made by visualizing the adult lice or nits. Lice dropped or pulled from the host die in a few days, but eggs may continue to hatch over two to three weeks.
Treatment is usually with medicated shampoo to kill the adult lice and an oral or topical medication to kill the nits. In order to minimize future lice infections, clean grooming equipment after every animal, wash bedding regularly, and treat dogs or cats that have come into contact with an infested animals. Careful inspection of your pet’s coat should be continued daily for at least two weeks after you see the last louse. Be sure to carefully collect any lice (dead or alive) removed from your pet and dispose of them promptly in a sealed container, such as a zip-closure plastic bag.
Dr. Alani Delis is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
