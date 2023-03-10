Lice (or louse) are six legged, flat, wingless insects infrequently found on dogs and cats.
Lice either feed by sucking blood or chewing on skin. Lice are species specific, meaning that there are cat-specific lice and dog-specific lice. Rarely, a dog or cat louse might end up on a human, but it cannot survive there for very long. Children who have head lice get them from other humans, not from their pets. Lice proliferate by laying eggs called nits. Nits resemble dandruff, and they’re sometimes the first visual indication of an infestation. It takes about four weeks for a nit to develop into a reproducing adult louse. Lice are transmitted by direct contact with an infested dog or cat, or by contact with nit-contaminated grooming equipment or bedding.
Clinical signs include scratching, biting at skin, rubbing their face on the floor, redness of the skin, scabs, dryness, restlessness, hair loss, and matted fur. Because puppies have a small volume of blood compared to adults, they are more likely to become anemic (dangerously low red blood cells) as a result of the blood sucking lice. In severe, untreated cases, a dog could lose about one-fourth of their blood to lice within a few months and end up anemic or in shock.
