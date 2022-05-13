Ibuprofen, otherwise known as Motrin, Advil or Nuprin, is a common over-the-counter medication for pain relief in humans. Because it is easily available, many people have this medication in their home pharmacies. Ibuprofen is generally safe for humans but is toxic to dogs and cats. As pet owners, it is important to have this medication out of reach of our animals and never give it to them for pain relief.
Ibuprofen decreases the blood supply to the stomach and kidneys. In humans, these effects are minor but in dogs and cats, they can be deadly. A typical pill, 200 milligrams, has a high enough dose to be harmful for pets.
At the first level of toxicity, low dose exposure, the stomach wall can rupture and create an ulcer. The clinical signs of a stomach ulcer include vomiting, with or without blood, decreased appetite, and black stools. Repeated use of ibuprofen will increase the risk of stomach ulceration.
The next level of toxicity, high dose exposure, can result in kidney failure. Kidneys need a lot of blood supply to work properly and filter the toxins from blood to create urine. Reduced blood flow to the kidneys leads to death of the kidney tissue. If the kidneys are not able to filter the blood to create urine, toxins build up in the blood and result in clinical signs of vomiting, decreased appetite, drinking more water than normal, diarrhea and low body temperature. Damage may be permanent or temporary depending on how much ibuprofen was ingested.
The final level of toxicity, the highest dose exposure, can cause seizures and ultimately a coma and death.
Treatment involves inducing vomiting if the ingestion of ibuprofen has been within two hours. After vomiting, the patient is hospitalized and started on a protocol developed by the Animal Poison Control Center. This protocol involves intravenous fluids to restore circulation and medications to support the stomach and kidneys. Patients are usually kept in the hospital for 48 hours.
The prognosis depends on how much ibuprofen the pet ingested, for how long, and how complete the treatment is.
Please have all human medications safely stored in a location where your pets cannot get into them. Please do not administer any medications to your pets without checking with your veterinarian first. Seemingly harmless medications like ibuprofen can be deadly to your pets.
Dr. Allani Delis is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
