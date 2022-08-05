Horner's syndrome is a condition that can affect both dogs' and cats' eyes. It consists of four symptoms: constricted pupil; elevated third eyelid; slight drooping of the eyelid; and retraction of the eyeball into the head. It is caused by damage to the nerves that supply the eye on the affected side of the head. Damage can occur in the neck, spine, ear, and eye area. Damage can be from trauma, cancerous growths, abnormal blood clots, ear infections or diseases of the eye itself.
Diagnosis is usually made by clinical signs. To determine the cause, blood tests are performed to evaluate clotting ability and to screen for underlying diseases. X-rays of the chest and abdomen can be performed to screen for cancers. Ear exams are performed to test for ear disease and infection. Occasionally, further imaging modalities like CT scans and MRIs are needed to help find the cause.
It is not necessary to treat Horner's syndrome. The syndrome is not painful and does not interfere with vision. The significance of the syndrome is that it indicates nerve damage that must be recognized. If you wish to treat the syndrome for cosmetic reasons, phenylephrine eye drops can be prescribed to relieve clinical signs. The most important thing is to determine what caused the Horner's syndrome. The prognosis of Horner's syndrome varies depending on the cause.
